AUSTIN — Many poll workers and election judges could carry handguns at polling places under a bill from a North Texas representative that passed in the Texas House on Friday.

The bill from Frisco Republican Rep. Jared Patterson would permit election judges to carry handguns at polling places on Election Day and would allow all poll workers to carry guns during early voting.

The change will “make it clear that law-abiding citizens who are election judges who want to carry to protect themselves and discharge their duties can do so legally without fear of prosecution,” Patterson said during a hearing on the bill in March.

The proposal, House Bill 636, now heads to the Senate for consideration, where a similar bill died in 2021.

The change expands on a portion of Texas’ election code that considers an appointed election judge a government official with the authority of a peace officer or district judge while they preside over a polling place.

Though Texas prohibits guns in polling places, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a non-binding legal opinion in 2018 that said polling judges could bring firearms to polling places. Patterson’s legislation would enshrine it in law.

Critics of the bill believe it could frighten some voters away from the polls. Guns and armed individuals have long been associated with voter intimidation. Earlier this week, the Brennan Center for Justice and the Giffords Law Center sent a letter to House members urging them to vote against the bill.

“Guns at polling places do nothing to further American democracy and will actually weaken it by creating an environment of intimidation and fear,” the letter said.

A wrinkle in election law would actually permit all poll workers to carry a gun during the early voting period, but only an appointed election judge could carry a weapon on Election Day. Poll workers and election judges would be required to have a concealed handgun license in order to carry a handgun while working.

Williamson County Election Administrator Chris Davis testified at the Capitol that the bill threatens to disrupt the relationship between school districts and county election officials. In many counties, more than half of polling locations are schools.

“In a post-Uvalde tragedy world, we currently face a very tentative relationship with our schools that are also hosting our polling places,” Davis said. “We don’t want to wear out that welcome.”

But Patterson said his bill only would allow election workers to carry guns at polling locations where guns are allowed. Restrictions on firearms at schools, universities and businesses that prohibit guns would remain and apply to election judges.