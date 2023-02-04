Four days after an ice storm left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for seven counties impacted by the severe weather.

Subfreezing temperatures combined with rain to produce a nasty storm that coated much of the Texas Hill Country in ice, toppling tree limbs and downing electric lines. As of Saturday evening, more than 60,000 households were still without power.

"The State of Texas has provided all assistance requested throughout the severe weather this week, and we continue to ensure that communities across our state have the resources and support they need to recover from the winter weather event," Abbott said in a statement.

Abbott issued the declaration for Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson counties, all of which experienced significant damage over the last week. Abbott said more counties may be added based on damage assessments still in progress.

Abbott said the declaration would enable the state to provide assistance to people and communities with property damage. He encouraged residents to report damage, with details and photos if possible, through the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool survey.

The declaration came after Austin officials faced criticism for fumbling communication about the storm and falling short on early promises of a quick resolution to the outages.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and Austin Energy officials waited more than 24 hours after people began losing power to hold the first press conference. And hours after they spoke Thursday, the electricity provider walked back its estimate that power would be restored by the end of the third day of outages, extending the sense of uncertainty. Eventually, the city-owned utility said it could no longer promise when electricity would be fully restored.

Despite frustration about the initial slow pace, progress has been made. Between Thursday and Saturday, almost 100,000 Austin customers had their power restored.

Although crews were steadily reconnecting customers Saturday, there were still more than 66,000 homes and businesses without power by late afternoon after a midweek ice storm wrought chaos on the city’s electrical system.

The unlucky spent the day tossing out hundreds of dollars of spoiled groceries, wishing for hot showers and even burying pet fish that perished.

Saturday’s blue skies and gentle breeze belied the nasty winter conditions that covered Austin’s millions of trees in a thick coat of ice that brought limbs down on power lines, severing families from light and heat.

The burden of restoring electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes across the city has fallen to crews working throughout the night to assess each outage and make the necessary repairs. Knowing that families had spent up to four days without power, crews worked as quickly as possible under the weight of community expectations.

Forrest Gifford, an electrical distribution crew leader with Austin Energy, said the ice storm produced the most catastrophic damage he’d seen in his 15-year career. Downed trees, live wires and other hazards made the work extremely slow-going and difficult, Gifford said.

With the prospect of many more miles of power line to inspect and repair, the long hours were taking a toll.

“We’re a tight-knit group of guys, and making sure we’re safe," Gifford said, his voice catching as he reflected on the 16- to 18-hour days before continuing. “We try to take care of each other on the job and off the job, and our families are important to us.”

Austinites have expressed growing frustration over the city’s lack of communication and the pace of power restoration. Austin’s extensive tree canopy, normally a source of pride, turned against homeowners when ice accumulation resulted in more damage than the city-owned utility anticipated.

But the exasperation residents felt for the city’s response did not extend to crew’s efforts Saturday.

Gifford and his fellow line workers were greeted with doughnuts and thank yous from grateful neighbors who stopped to watch the work.