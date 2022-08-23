Gov. Abbott declares Dallas-Fort Worth deluge a disaster

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a state disaster declaration Tuesday for 23 counties after the Dallas area experienced what he described as the city’s second-worst rainstorm and flooding on record.

Some parts of the area saw more than 10 inches of rainfall Monday, flooding streets and homes in what Abbott called “an extraordinary challenge.” A 60-year-old woman died in Mesquite when her vehicle was swept away.

Appearing at a news conference in Dallas, Abbott said that more than 100 homes were damaged or otherwise affected by the storm. The state response included 11 Texas A&M Task Force swift water boat squads, tactical marine units from the Department of Public Safety, and search-and-rescue teams from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

But even while North Texas has been clobbered in recent years by extremes in heat, cold, rain, fire and tornadoes, the governor refused to mention the words “climate change,” even when specifically asked by a reporter, while declaring a weather disaster in the region — at least the seventh such declared in Texas this year.

“We have constant conversation about what we categorize as extreme weather,” Abbott said, while acknowledging that “we are dealing with more extreme weather patterns.” But the governor ignored requests from Spectrum News 1′s Brett Shipp to acknowledge climate change.

“The point is this,” Abbott said. “We’re constantly looking at what extreme weather may lead to, whether it be power demand, extreme heat, extreme cold, heavy water or even drought.”

The disaster notice comes as Texas and the rest of the country are experiencing a greater frequency of so-called “once in 1,000 year” or “once in 100 year” floods and other weather disasters. Similar language was used to describe Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

The declaration, which was also implemented for Tarrant County, allows the state to exercise emergency powers in order to respond to a disaster.

Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, praised the response, saying that some parts of the region saw “15 inches in a five-hour period with very little advance warning.” The worst appears to be over, he added, though he warned there is “still plenty of water out.”

Abbott said he has spoken to both Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, who appeared alongside the governor, and they have told him that “as of this time, they have no unmet needs.”

The disaster declaration frees up state resources for those impacted by the storm and includes counties outside the Dallas area that also saw heavy rainfall Monday, such as El Paso County.

Some parts of Texas, including the Dallas area, have been in extreme drought for months, though this week’s rainfall is not expected to end the drought.

The Dallas region is just the latest drought-suffering-but-flooded locale during a summer of extreme weather whiplash, likely goosed by human-caused climate change, scientists say. Parts of the world are lurching from drought to deluge.

The St. Louis area and 88% of Kentucky early in July were considered abnormally dry and then the skies opened up, the rain poured in biblical proportions, inch after inch, and deadly flooding devastated communities. The same thing happened in Yellowstone in June. Earlier this month, Death Valley, in a severe drought, got a near record amount of rainfall in one day, causing floods, and is still in a nasty drought.

China’s Yangtze River is drying up, a year after deadly flooding. China is baking under what is a record-long heat wave, already into its third month, with a preliminary report of an overnight low temperature only dipping down to 94.8 degrees in the heavily populated city of Chongqing. And in western China, flooding from a sudden downpour has killed more than a dozen people.

In the Horn of Africa in the midst of a devastating but oft-ignored famine and drought, nearby flash floods add to the humanitarian disaster unfolding. Europe, which suffered through unprecedented flooding last year, has baked with record heat compounded by a 500-year drought that is drying up rivers and threatening power supplies.

“So we really have had a lot of whiplash,” Kentucky’s interim climatologist Megan Schargorodski said. “It is really difficult to emotionally go through all of these extremes and get through it and figure out how to be resilient through the disaster after disaster that we see.”

In just two weeks in late July and early August, the U.S. had 10 downpours that are only supposed to happen 1% of the time — sometimes called 1-in-100-year storms — calculated Weather Prediction Center forecast branch chief Greg Carbin. That’s not counting the Dallas region, a likely 1-in-1,000-year storm, where some places totaled more than 9 inches of rain in 24 hours ending Monday with several inches more forecast to come.

“These extremes of course are getting more extreme,” said National Center for Atmospheric Research climate scientist Gerald Meehl, who wrote some of the first studies 18 years ago about extreme weather and climate change. “This is in line with what we expected.”