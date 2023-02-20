Texas A&M University Chancellor John Sharp named Michael L. McFrazier on Monday as acting president at Prairie View A&M University, beginning March 1.

McFrazier, currently Dean of Prairie View A&M’s Whitlowe R. Green College of Education, will serve until Tomikia P. LeGrande assumes leadership as the ninth President at Prairie View A&M University on June 1.

Ruth Simmons, the outgoing president who earlier this month announced she was resigning three months early in a dispute over decision-making authority, had appointed McFrazier as professor and dean at Prairie View A&M in 2019, after McFrazier worked as interim dean at the education college for a year. Prior to his appointment as dean, McFrazier held a number of senior leadership positions at PVAMU.

As dean, McFrazier secured a $1.5 million grant from the Houston Endowment designed to enhance the quality and distinctiveness of educator preparation programs and services at Prairie View to best prepare students for careers as educational professionals. He also recently secured a $1.2 million grant from the Powell and Greater Texas Foundations to increase STEM teacher production.