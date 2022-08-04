Abbott touts Texas, taunts California as CPAC conservative gathering kicks off in Dallas

DALLAS — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took aim at Democratic leaders in Texas and across the country in his appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference gathering Thursday in Dallas.

The governor boasted about the state’s business-friendly policies bringing in companies from California, and the busloads of newly arrived migrants the state has sent to Washington, D.C.

American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp and his wife and CPAC senior fellow Mercedes Schlapp interviewed Abbott about his record on business, immigration and education in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Abbott and the Schlapps took jabs at California and the state’s governor, Gavin Newsom, who has jousted regularly with Texas Republicans. The California Democrat most recently ran ads in Texas newspapers, criticizing Abbott and other Texas Republicans’ policies on abortion and gun control.

Abbott shot back at Newsom on stage.

“He’s just pissed off that all of his businesses are moving to Texas,” Abbott said of Newsom.

Immigration and border security were a major talking point for Abbott on stage. He called for Republicans to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas if the party takes control of the House after the midterm elections.

Abbott also criticized Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, who asked the White House for assistance from the National Guard in managing the thousands of migrants who have arrived on buses sent by Texas and Arizona.

Abbott said the state has transported over 6,500 migrants from the border to Washington.

“They cannot handle that one single challenge. We deal with that number every single day,” Abbott said. “I have one thing to say to you and to them: There are more buses on the way as we gather at this convention.”

Several other Texas conservatives are set to speak during the conference, including Sen. Ted Cruz, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The governor also attacked Democratic rival Beto O’Rourke over school choice and parental involvement in education. The mention of O’Rourke’s name drew raucous boos from the audience.

“You love your children more than any government employee ever can,” Abbott said. “You have the right to be the decision maker for health care and educational decisions for your child. You should have the right to choose the school that is best for your child, rather than the government mandating what school your child should attend.”

O’Rourke has pushed back against Republican proposals for school choice vouchers.

Abbott could be facing a tighter race than in year’s past as he seeks his third term as governor. A poll from the University of Houston, conducted in late June and early July, found Abbott polling five points ahead of O’Rourke.

Though the governor potentially faces a closer race than in previous years, Republicans are favored to win back the majority in Congress in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Abbott asserted the party’s electoral strength, especially among Hispanic voters. He touted Rep. Mayra Flores’ special election win that flipped the majority-Latino 34th district red as an indicator the party will keep winning votes from Latino voters.

“For the Hispanic Community, the core is faith in God, putting family first, and respecting the freedom that exists in no place better than the United States of America,” Abbott said. “That’s what Mayra Flores campaigned on, that’s what conservatives believe in, and that’s one reason why we are winning Hispanics.”