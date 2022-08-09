Abbott agrees to 1 debate, while O’Rourke wants 3

AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott, a second-term Republican, and Democrat Beto O’Rourke are sparring over how many times they should debate ahead of the midterm election.

On Tuesday, Abbott announced he will face off against O’Rourke at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg on Sept. 30, a Friday night when many Texans will be at high school football stadiums.

But the details are far from certain. While O’Rourke agreed to participate in the debate at a “mutually agreed upon date and time,” he said one is not enough.

“The people of Texas deserve better,” O’Rourke campaign spokesman Chris Evans said in a written statement. “That’s why Beto invites Governor Abbott to participate in three town hall-style debates in every region of the state during weeknights this fall where they can take questions directly from their fellow Texans.”

Nexstar Media Group, which Abbott said would broadcast this fall’s debate, declined to comment.

Abbott similarly opted for only one debate in his last re-election bid. He also chose a Friday night to face-off against former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez in the 2018 governor’s race.

Dallas Morning News political writer Gromer Jeffers Jr. is listed in Abbott’s announcement as a panelist for the debate, which would be moderated by Britt Moreno of KXAN-TV, Nexstar’s Austin station. Other panelists would include Sally Hernandez of KXAN and Steve Spriester of KSAT-TV in San Antonio.

“Governor Abbott is looking forward to debating Beto O’Rourke and explaining to all Texans about the Governor’s efforts to secure the future of Texas by securing the border, defunding cities that defund the police, lowering property taxes, and protecting our oil & gas industry,” Texans for Greg Abbott campaign chairman Gardner Pate said in a statement.

If the debate takes place, it will be televised in English and in Spanish in every media market in the state.