The Texas House gave final approval Monday to one of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s legislative priorities that would ban diversity, equity and inclusion offices in public colleges and universities.

The legislation now heads back to the upper chamber where the Senate could accept the changes or elect to meet in a conference committee of lawmakers to hash out the differences. If the legislation becomes law, Texas would be the second state in the nation with such a ban, following Florida.

The bill received preliminary approval Friday after hours of debate and multiple attempts to kill the legislation from Democrats. In an attempt to stop a deluge of amendments opposing Senate Bill 17, lawmakers approved an amendment offered by the bill’s sponsor, Seguin Republican John Kuempel, that requires the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to conduct an annual study into the impact of banning DEI offices, allows universities to make “reasonable efforts” to reassign employees in DEI offices to new positions with similar pay, and shifts the day the bill goes into effect back by three months to Jan. 1.

The coordinating board is the state agency that oversees higher education policy at public colleges and universities.

This amendment was also an attempt to appease Democrats’ concerns that eliminating diversity offices and programs would put universities at risk to lose federal grants, one of the many reasons they kept filing amendments to try and delay the bill's passage Friday night. Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, said the extension will give universities time to ensure current grants can still comply with any DEI requirements.

Before Monday's vote, Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, proposed an amendment that would reverse the changes made last week, arguing that those who voted for the compromises on Friday night are "complicit" in allowing DEI programs to continue in some form. The amendment failed.

House Democrats lamented that the legislation rolls back progress and jeopardizes investments the state has made in its universities. Those who support such offices argue that removing them or weakening their influence will make schools less welcoming places to work and study, turn back efforts to correct past discrimination against students who were not always welcome on campus and stall progress to make public universities' student populations better reflect state demographics.

“This legislation is telling us that Texans fear diversity,” said Rep. Victoria Neave Criado, D-Dallas. “This legislation shows us that folks are so afraid of inclusive practices at public universities that they're willing to go as far as defunding our public universities.”

But Kuempel argued that these offices are not helping to achieve the diversity everyone claims to want.

​“There is virtually no evidence that DEI programs have closed the gap in terms of minority student outcomes, minority recruitment and faculty hiring,” Kuempel told members when he laid out his version of the Senate bill on the House floor Friday.

Critics also accuse DEI programs of pushing what they characterize as left-wing ideology onto students and faculty and say that these programs prioritize social justice over merit and achievement.

The compromising amendment offered to end the debate late Friday was not the only change lawmakers made to the House version of the bill.

Kuempel’s first amendment was an attempt to beat back an attempt from a fellow Republican, Rep. Matt Schaefer of Tyler, to restore language written by the Senate.

The legislation now says any DEI policies, training or programs must be approved by university lawyers or the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and requires the state to audit the universities once every four years. If a school is found to violate the bill, they have 180 days to fix the issue or risk losing state funding. It also allows students and employees to sue a university that violates this law.

It also replaced the changes Kuempel had originally made to the Senate bill that would have allowed for DEI programs if they were needed to comply with federal grants and accrediting agencies, a change that was viewed as an attempt to water down the Senate's more extreme version. Instead, the House version of the bill now says that when applying for grants or complying with an accrediting agency, an employee can submit statements that highlight work in supporting first-generation college students, low-income students or underserved student populations.

The House approved that amendment, but Democrats continued to hammer away with additional amendments until Republicans found a way to amend the bill to their liking.