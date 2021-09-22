Gov. Greg Abbott adds property tax relief, bail to special session agenda

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday added property tax relief and a constitutional amendment addressing bail changes to the third special session of the year.

"These two additional agenda items are crucial to improving the quality of life for all Texans," Abbott said in a statement. "I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass these additional items that will lower property taxes and keep Texans safe."

Abbott's new priorities come as the Legislature is already set to grapple with redrawing the state's political maps for the next 10 years, regulating what teams transgender student athletes can play on and dictating whether COVID-19 vaccines should be mandated. Lawmakers will also determine how to spend $16 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds and whether to pass a bill that would protect dogs from being tethered without adequate shelter and space — a bill Abbott vetoed earlier this year.