Gov. Abbott didn’t get everything he wanted in the special session. Will he call lawmakers back for more?

“These dynamic achievements would not have been possible without the men and women of the Texas House and Senate who worked tirelessly through the third special session to ensure these priorities made it across the finish line,” he said. “Because of their efforts, the future of Texas is stronger, safer, and freer.”

But the unfinished bills are fraught with intraparty politics and could expose Abbott to attacks from his right, which he has been increasingly attuned to as he prepares for his 2022 reelection campaign.

Some lawmakers expect there to be a fourth special session, but not in the short term — and maybe closer to primary season.

“We didn’t get all the governor’s mandates done,” state Sen. Bob Hall, R-Edgewood, said during a news conference Tuesday morning at the Capitol. “We did not get the elections bill on voting penalties, did not make it out, and then the grassroots have a couple other things that we didn’t do either … and so there are things that are a possibility. I don’t think [another special session] will be immediate. I agree there will probably be some time in there for leadership to hear from the grassroots on how much they really want this.”