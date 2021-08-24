Full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine opens door for vaccine mandates in Texas

Abbott’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

The vaccine currently has full approval only for people 16 or older, so Abbott's ban on mandates still applies for most public school students. The FDA's move did lead to a quick call for action at the university level. On Monday, the Texas State Employees Union announced that it was teaming up with student groups to host a rally at the University of Texas at Austin to call for vaccine requirements for all students, faculty and staff who come to campus for class and work. UT-Austin officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One college, the University of Texas at Arlington, said Monday afternoon that it had not evaluated the idea of a mandate "as this was only recently announced."

"Therefore, it would be premature to say that we are or are not considering them," said university spokesperson Joe Carpenter. "Our focus remains on testing all students and employees at the start of the fall semester, promoting the benefits of vaccines and making them readily available to the campus."

Other city and county officials in Texas’ major urban areas have been similarly silent about mandating vaccinations for their workers.