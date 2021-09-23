Feds say tougher rules needed to protect Texas power plants

They said natural gas facilities also should have cold-weather plans and be able to operate during weather emergencies. That could mean adding heating equipment and backup generators in case the power fails.

Glick also criticized Texas' decision to largely isolate its power grid from the rest of the country to avoid federal regulation of its energy market. That limits the ability of the grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, to import power from neighboring states.

Glick said Texas was "very short-sighted" in going it alone. The preliminary report made no recommendation on the issue; a FERC staffer said it needs further study.

Another of the four commissioners – one seat on the five-member panel is vacant – said the winter storm demonstrated another problem with the Texas electricity market: It relies solely on scarcity pricing to keep the power flowing during emergencies. Mark Christie said that structure doesn't require producers to provide power when it is most needed.

It was "an accident waiting to happen, and it happened in February," said Christie, a former utility regulator in Virginia who was nominated to the federal commission by then-President Donald Trump in January. "It's up to Texans to decide this. It's their choice, and I think they will get it figured out."