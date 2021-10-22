Enrollment at Texas’ public universities inches ahead of community colleges for the first time since 1990s

“That didn’t happen,” Keller said. “In fact, what did happen is striking: The university enrollment continued to increase. They continued to increase their enrollment.”

Higher education leaders said they do not fully understand why two-year schools saw these massive declines. But Keller pointed to a drop in the number of high school students taking college courses for credit, known as "dual enrollment," during the pandemic. Before the pandemic, dual credit had become a growing sector for many community colleges.

Keller also said funding has played a role for some smaller community colleges that don’t have the ability to offer a wider array of resources like child care or food pantries that have been shown to help students who are struggling to manage life responsibilities outside the classroom.

Texas community colleges are funded based on prior student numbers, and the Texas Legislature used enrollment figures during the pandemic to develop the budget for the next two years, resulting in budget cuts for 24 out of 50 community colleges.

According to the coordinating board, overall enrollment since 2019 has dropped by 5.5% among white students, 5% among Hispanic students and 4% among Black students.