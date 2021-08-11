Defiance of Texas ban on mask mandates continues to grow

Renae Eze, a spokeswoman for Abbott, said in a statement that violating the governor's executive orders "and violating parental rights — is not the way to do it."

Officials in the Bryan and College Station school districts have said masks will remain optional on campuses.

The dispute over mask mandates in Texas comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to rise, increasing to 10,463 on Wednesday, the most since Feb. 3. In the last two weeks, hospitalizations have increased by 85%. State health officials reported 112 deaths on Wednesday, the first time the total surpassed 100 since March 10. Hospitals around the state are overrun with COVID-19 patients and many don't have enough nurses and other personnel to adequately staff intensive care unit or ICU beds.

"If this continues and I have no reason to believe that it will not, there is no way my hospital is going to be able to handle this. There is no way the region is going to be able to handle this. I don't want to be an alarmist ... but I am frightened by what is coming," Esmaeil Porsa, president and CEO of Harris Health System, which runs the Houston area's public hospitals, told lawmakers Tuesday during a meeting of the Texas Senate Health and Human Services Committee.