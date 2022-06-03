Victims of shooting near Centerville identified

Four Tomball school district students and their grandfather were identified Friday as the victims killed Thursday in Leon County, allegedly by escaped convict Gonzalo Lopez.

Brothers Waylon Collins, 18, Carson Collins, 16, and Hudson Collins, 11, along with 11-year-old cousin Bryson Collins, were named by Crime Stoppers Houston and the family's pastor at a Friday news conference.

The four boys were visiting their 66-year-old grandfather, Mark Collins, on his ranch off Texas 7 in rural Centerville, when they reportedly were confronted by Lopez, who stole the family's white Chevrolet Silverado and was killed in a shootout with law enforcement in Jourdantown, Texas, near San Antonio and about 200 miles from the killings.

The family released a statement that read in part: “We are devastated by the loss of our dear family members at the family ranch in Centerville, Texas. These precious people who loved and were loved by so many, will never be forgotten.”

The Tomball school district also released a statement and is offering grief counseling for students. “The loss of a student, for any reason, is heartbreaking, but to lose four in such a tragic way is excruciating, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of these beloved students and grandfather,” the district said in an email.

Lopez, who was serving two life sentences for murder, had been on the run since May 12.

Authorities said the victims arrived at the ranch home early Thursday and were killed sometime in the afternoon. Their bodies were found around 6 p.m. and the stolen vehicle was spotted in Atascosa County. A chase ensued, Lopez crashed into a tree and fired at law enforcement. Texas Department of Criminal Justice Chief of Staff Jason Clark said officers returned fire, ultimately killing Lopez. No officers were injured.