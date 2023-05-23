A day shy of the one-year anniversary of Texas’ deadliest school shooting, a comprehensive report outlined numerous ways local, state and federal leaders can assist the Uvalde community in its efforts to not only heal and rebuild, but to honor their lost loved ones with action.

Following multiple visits with community leaders and families of the victims in the months after the May 24, 2022, massacre, the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence made six major recommendations. The intention of the report, it said, was to offer solutions to facilitate healing for the city’s residents, identify unmet needs and prevent similar tragedies.

The report, reviewed Monday by The Dallas Morning News, was dedicated to the 21 people killed: Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo, 10; Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares, 9; Makenna Lee Elrod, 10; Jose Manuel Flores Jr., 10; Eliahna Amyah Garcia, 9; Uziyah Sergio Garcia, 10; Amerie Jo Garza, 10; Xavier James Lopez, 10; Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10; Tess Marie Mata, 10; Maranda Gail Mathis, 11; Alithia Haven Ramirez, 10; Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10; Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, 10; Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, 10; Layla Marie Salazar, 11; Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10; Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10; Rojelio Fernandez Torres, 10; Irma Linda Garcia, 48; and Eva Mireles, 44.

“An unwillingness to address guns directly is not a valid excuse for inaction on this issue,” the report said, noting other Texas communities — most recently Allen and Cleveland — also have lost children to mass shootings.

These are the organization’s six recommendations, which have been condensed for clarity:

Pass, implement and improve gun safety laws: The report called for a range of gun reform measures, noting one of the direct causes of the school shooting was the ease in which the gunman was able to legally obtain an AR-15 and large-capacity ammunition magazines.

Some calls to action included raising the minimum age of buying a gun from 18 to 21 years old, implementing a background check for all gun sales, and passing an extreme risk protection order law that would suspend a person’s access to firearms if they show clear warning signs of violence.

Expand community-based programs and services for at-risk youths and young adults: One of the most common needs expressed by Uvalde residents, according to the report, was the lack of programming, services and safe spaces for youth.

By providing more resources and spaces for children, like Boys & Girls Clubs and recreation centers, a young person can still receive support outside the school system to address underlying risk factors for violence, the report said.

Develop long-term mental health services: Although improved access to mental health services is not the sole solution to decreasing gun violence, the report said, improving mental health services will help address a portion of it.

Long-term access to these services is also important for survivors.

Address structural racism: Many Uvalde residents told the organization that ongoing, structural racism is a barrier to healing in the community.

The racial inequity locally, the report said, has led Latinos to have a low level of trust in institutions, citing they aren’t being responsive to their needs. It also has made it more difficult at times for the community to fully come together.

Reform victim compensation systems: Based on interviews with victims’ families, the report deemed applying for the state-funded Texas Crime Victims’ Compensation Program — operated by the Texas Attorney General’s Office — was a “laborious process” filled with paperwork that retraumatized some, such as requiring them to repeatedly write the name of their dead child.

The report calls for most of the system to be reformed, including expanding the definition of “member of a household” and increasing the limits on payments for a parent of a lost child.

Establish trauma-informed schools: According to the report, since schools are often considered the “center of communities,” prioritizing school-based intervention can not only help identify youth who are at an increased risk of trauma-related mental health symptoms, but can also bridge the gaps preventing youth from accessing mental health services.