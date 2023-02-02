AUSTIN — Medical marijuana should be legal in Texas, a majority of Texans believe, according to a poll released Thursday by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston.

The poll found that 82% of Texans support the Legislature passing a bill that would allow people to use marijuana for a wide range of medical purposes with a prescription. Another 56% strongly support medical marijuana.

The results were consistent across the board in terms of gender, race and political affiliation: 85% of Latino, 83% of Black and 80% of white Texans polled support it; 83% of women and 80% of men are in favor; and 93% of Democrats, 79% of independents and 73% of Republicans approve.

Also, 81% of Texas are in favor of making small amounts of marijuana possession a penalty that would be similar to a traffic ticket. And 49% of the state’s residents “strongly support” decriminalizing marijuana.

While 66% of those polled said they believe legalization would be good for state and local government revenue, there were concerns by many about whether it would encourage increased use of marijuana by young Texans: 40% believe legalization would increase the use of pot by those under age 21, 15% said it would decrease underage use, and 45% said they believe it would have no effect.

On the long-running debate over whether marijuana is a “gateway drug” to other illegal substances, 30% said legalization would make people more likely to use other illegal drugs, 30% said it would make people less likely to do so, and 40% said it would have no impact.

The poll was conducted Jan. 9-19.

Medical marijuana use has gained steam over recent years. According to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, 37 states and District of Columbia, have laws permitting marijuana for medical use.

Last summer, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced he was in favor of legalizing the drug for medicinal purposes.

But it faces an uphill battle again this session.

In Texas, possession of up to 2 ounces is currently a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000. Possession of more than 2 ounces could result in up to a year in jail, and more than 4 ounces is a felony. Past attempts to decrease the criminal penalty in Texas have not passed in the Legislature.

Currently, Texas allows residents to use cannabis-related substances for medicinal purposes with its Compassionate Use Program. But when the law was first passed in 2015, it was extremely restrictive and allowed only trace amounts of THC, which is the marijuana component that gives users a high. The Legislature expanded the law a few years later.

Some advocates believe the program is too selective of the conditions that are allowed and are hoping the Legislature will pass expansion legislation this year. As it stands, only Texans with epilepsy, seizure disorders, multiple sclerosis, spasticity, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, autism, terminal cancer and incurable neurodegenerative diseases can use the program.

The Compassionate Use Program is run by the Texas Department of Public Safety and only three licensed dispensaries operate in Texas, but more licenses may be awarded.