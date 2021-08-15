COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in Texas nursing homes, and nearly half of workers are unvaccinated

“We believe that the spread is caused by the unvaccinated staff members,” Impink said. “... Our residents are in our center and don’t often go out, and our vaccination rates in our centers are pretty good. So, you just have to surmise that it’s primarily coming in from unvaccinated staff members.”

Retama Manor requires its executives, administrators and managers to be vaccinated, and is considering whether to require all staff to get the shot. Some of the staff are not getting vaccinated, she said, because of “a lot of misinformation out in the community, and there’s the anti-vaxxer movement that’s facilitating the misinformation.”

Impink said most residents who are vaccinated and test positive for the virus are not getting severe symptoms — typically it’s nothing more than a sore throat or runny nose.

“But the residents and staff that are not vaccinated are seeing more acute symptoms,” Impink said, adding that some unvaccinated residents have been hospitalized after getting the virus.

At Focused Post Acute Care Partners, which runs 31 Texas nursing homes, about 55% of its roughly 2,200 staff members are fully vaccinated, according to Becky Anderson, the company’s chief clinical officer.