Bush Library and Museum remains open as public events, group tours canceled due to rising COVID-19 numbers

Public events and group tours at the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum have been canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases in Brazos County; however, the facility is still open to the public.

School groups are still being admitted, and individuals and families are still able to explore the library and museum’s exhibits, according to the library and museum’s admissions.

According to the Department of State Health Services, Brazos County has seen more than 600 new cases since the Fourth of July holiday. The highest case number over the weeklong period, according to state-reported data, was July 9 when there were 127 confirmed new cases in the county. There were 62 on Tuesday.

The cancellation of public events and group tours includes the remainder of the 2022 Exploring History summer camp held at the presidential library.

A statement about the cancellation of the remainder of the camp on the library’s website reads, “Due to rising [COVID-19] cases in Brazos County and in accordance with policies of the National Archives and Records Administration, the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum is cancelling all in-person, indoor public programs for the remainder of July.”

An admissions clerk said staff members were notified Monday that they would be required to wear masks. Guests are not required to wear masks when visiting.