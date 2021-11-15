Beto O’Rourke says he’s running for Texas governor

But O’Rourke is changing up at least a couple of tactics for the race.

This time he said he plans to run ads that draw a contrast with Abbott, something he did not do against Cruz until the final weeks of the race. O’Rourke also suggested he is open to using polling — which he eschewed in 2018 — to “make informed decisions about where we deploy resources,” while insisting he would never use polling to tailor his message.

Unlike when O’Rourke ran for U.S. Senate and was subject to federal campaign finance laws, O’Rourke faces no contribution limits at the state level. He has long crusaded against the big money in politics, making his refusal to accept political action committee money a cornerstone of his campaigns. But he confirmed he would accept unlimited donations as allowed under state law, saying he did not want to “run this campaign with a hand tied behind our backs.”

“Having said that, you will not see anything like what Greg Abbott has done in terms of coming very close to the line of open corruption,” O’Rourke said, pointing to the $1 million donation that Abbott got from Dallas pipeline mogul Kelcy Warren in the months following the grid failure that his company profited from.