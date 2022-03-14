Bastrop County deputy expected to be OK after shooting

BASTROP — A man suspected of shooting and injuring a Texas deputy was apprehended Monday after a lengthy manhunt, authorities said.

Bastrop County Deputy Sawyer Wilson was wearing a protective vest when he was shot two times in the chest on Sunday night at a gas station in Bastrop, Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook said.

The sheriff told Austin TV station KXAN that Wilson was also shot in the forearm, shattering it, but that the deputy is expected to recover.

"The vest did what it was supposed to do," Cook said.

Police identified the suspect as Michael Stark, 33, and authorities said he was apprehended by midday Monday. Jail records did not list an attorney to speak on Stark's behalf.

Cook said officers were familiar with Stark because of previous arrests.