Abbott tells state agencies to develop standards to block books with 'overtly sexual' content in schools

Abbott told education officials Monday that the Texas Association of School Boards had “attempted to wash its hands clean of the issue by abdicating any and all responsibility in the matter.”

“Given this negligence, the State of Texas now calls on you to do what the Texas Association of School Boards refuses to do,” Abbott wrote, saying that the standards the entities develop “must ensure transparency about the materials being taught in the classroom and offered in school libraries.”

In statements Monday, heads of the TEA and SBOE said they would work alongside the other to develop those statewide standards as requested by the governor.

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said the TEA "takes seriously" Abbott's "call for action on this mater of great importance to families of Texas public school students." And Keven Ellis, SBOE chair, said Texas public school families "should have the reassurance that their children are not at risk of being confronted with pornographic and obscene material when they are in school."