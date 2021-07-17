 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 lawmakers who fled Texas over vote have virus
0 comments

3 lawmakers who fled Texas over vote have virus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Harris Voting Rights

Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Democrats from the Texas state legislature at the American Federation of Teachers, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON — Three of the Democratic state lawmakers who fled Texas to stymie a Republican-backed effort to block legislation on voting have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Texas House's Democratic caucus said in a statement that one of the three tested positive Friday and the others did so Saturday. It didn't release their names or conditions. It said all three were vaccinated.

More than 50 Democratic Texas lawmakers left the state to deny the Republican-controlled Legislature the necessary quorum to pass legislation.

Republicans and others had criticized the Democrats after a photo showed them on a charter flight to Washington without masks, though federal pandemic guidelines don't require masks on private flights.

Members of the caucus have met with Vice President Kamala Harris, but it was not immediately known whether the three who contracted COVID-19 did so. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Death toll rises to at least 157 in Europe floods

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert