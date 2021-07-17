3 lawmakers who fled Texas over vote have virus

WASHINGTON — Three of the Democratic state lawmakers who fled Texas to stymie a Republican-backed effort to block legislation on voting have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Texas House's Democratic caucus said in a statement that one of the three tested positive Friday and the others did so Saturday. It didn't release their names or conditions. It said all three were vaccinated.

More than 50 Democratic Texas lawmakers left the state to deny the Republican-controlled Legislature the necessary quorum to pass legislation.

Republicans and others had criticized the Democrats after a photo showed them on a charter flight to Washington without masks, though federal pandemic guidelines don't require masks on private flights.

Members of the caucus have met with Vice President Kamala Harris, but it was not immediately known whether the three who contracted COVID-19 did so.