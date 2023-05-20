StageCenter, the area’s oldest community theater, unveiled an ambitious and varied 2023-24 season Friday night. It will be perhaps the most powerful season the Downtown Bryan theatre has presented in a long time.

“We’ve got an amazing lineup of six shows that will blow your socks off. We’ve carefully curated a mix of themes and styles that will keep you on the edge of your seat. And guess what? We’ve got a special bonus holiday treat in store for everyone in December,” StageCenter board president Tim Scott said.

“Prepare to be transported into a world of mesmerizing stories, incredible talent, and pure theatrical magic. This season, we’re bringing you the best of the best, and we can’t wait to share it with our amazing community. Get ready to experience the thrill of live theater like never before.”

Here is a look at the upcoming season:

Oct. 5 through Oct. 21, with a matinee on Oct. 15 — “Doubt: A Parable” by John Patrick Shanley, directed by Robin Sutton. “Doubt” received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2005 and earned the Tony Award for Best Play. Set in a fictional Catholic school in the Bronx, “Doubt” revolved around Sister Aloysius, the school’s conservative principal, and the much more liberal parish priest, Father Flynn. The sister suspects the priest of having an unsavory relationship with one of the students. In the end, Sister Aloysius — and the audience — is left with her doubts about the priest’s guilt or innocence.

Nov. 30 through Dec. 16, with a matinee on Dec. 10 — “On Golden Pond” by Ernest Thompson, also directed by Sutton. No doubt, audiences will recall the beloved 1981 movie starring Henry Fonda in his final film role, Katharine Hepburn and Jane Fonda. This is the 1979 play on which the film is based.

“On Golden Pond” centers on an elderly couple, Norman and Ethel Thayer, who spend one more summer at their New Hampshire lake cabin. Norman is showing signs of memory loss, but he remembers well the fractured relationship with their daughter, Chelsea, who arrives with her husband-to-be Billy Ray and his early teenage son, Billy Ray Jr. Chelsea and Billy Ray head off for Europe, leaving Billy Ray Jr. to spend a turbulent summer with the Thayers.

Dec. 21 — A Holiday Sing-Along fundraiser for the theater, guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit.

Feb. 8 through Feb. 24, with a matinee on Feb. 18 — “Whose Life Is It Anyway?” by Brian Clark, directed by Nancy Woods. Clark’s 1978 play is based on his 1972 television drama about a sculptor who is paralyzed from the neck down in an automobile accident. Set entirely in his hospital room, the play deals with the pros and cons of euthanasia.

April 4 through April 20, with a matinee on April 14 — “The Burial at Thebes” by Seamus Heaney, directed by Kathryn Sutton. Nobel laureate Heaney based his 2004 play on Sophocles’ “Antigone,” although he sometimes takes great liberties with the original. The play deals with questions of state control vs. individual liberties and the discord between divine law and human law.

May 30 through June 15, 2024, with a matinee on June 9, 2024— “The Rainmaker” by N. Richard Nash, directed by Jay Thompson. Set in an unspecified location in the American West during the Great Depression, “The Rainmaker” is the story of Lizzie Curry, who keeps house for her father and brothers and is looking for a man to marry. Into her life comes a charming conman named Starbuck who promises to bring badly needed rain for $100. Along the way, Starbuck brings change to Lizzie’s life.

Aug. 1 through Aug. 17, 2024, with a matinee on Aug. 11, 2024 — “Present Laughter” by Noel Coward, directed by Jennifer Hargis. Written in 1939 but delayed by the start of World War II, “Present Laughter” is based on Coward himself. It is the story of Garry Essendine, an actor in stage comedies, who is preparing for an African tour, while dealing with complications handling the women in his life. Coward starred as his own doppelganger in the first British productions.

StageCenter is located at 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, with matinees at 2 p.m.

Tickets for Fridays and Saturdays are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. All tickets for Thursdays and Sunday matinees are $12.