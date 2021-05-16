StageCenter to present a plethora of shows

StageCenter in Downtown Bryan, the area’s oldest community theater, has announced an ambitious 2021-2022 season with something for every theater lover.
This season, StageCenter will add a Sunday matinee during the second week of each three-weekend run. The only exception is for the first show, Sleuth, which will have a Saturday matinee on the second weekend. Other performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at the StageCenter theater, 218 N. Bryan Ave.
The new seasons presentations will be:
• Sleuth, written by Anthony Shaffer, Oct. 7-23. One of the areas most popular actors, J. Paul Teel, makes his directing debut.
• Women in Jeopardy, written by Wendy MacLeod, Dec. 2-18. Directed by John W. Baldwin.
• Jeeves Takes a Bow, adapted by Margaret Raether, based on P.G. Wodehouse’s popular character, Feb. 3-18, 2022. Directed by another area favorite, Jay Thompson.
• Turn of the Screw, adapted by Jack Neary, based on the novel by Henry James, April 14-30, 2022. Directed by Ann Collins.
• Steel Magnolias, written by Robert Harling, June 9-25, 2022. Directed by Micaela Eagle.
• Baskerville, A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, written by Ken Ludwig, Aug. 4-20, 2022. Directed by Jennifer Hargis.
The Vagina Monologues, a special event benefiting the Sexual Assault Resource Center, will be presented in February 2022. The play is written by Eve Ensler and will be directed by Savannah Barrera.
Season tickets are on sale for $75 for adults, $60 for seniors, students and children. They are available at stagecenter.net. Each season package includes six tickets that can be used in any combination for any show.