StageCenter to present a plethora of shows

StageCenter in Downtown Bryan, the area’s oldest community theater, has announced an ambitious 2021-2022 season with something for every theater lover.

This season, StageCenter will add a Sunday matinee during the second week of each three-weekend run. The only exception is for the first show, Sleuth, which will have a Saturday matinee on the second weekend. Other performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at the StageCenter theater, 218 N. Bryan Ave.

The new seasons presentations will be:

• Sleuth, written by Anthony Shaffer, Oct. 7-23. One of the areas most popular actors, J. Paul Teel, makes his directing debut.

• Women in Jeopardy, written by Wendy MacLeod, Dec. 2-18. Directed by John W. Baldwin.

• Jeeves Takes a Bow, adapted by Margaret Raether, based on P.G. Wodehouse’s popular character, Feb. 3-18, 2022. Directed by another area favorite, Jay Thompson.

• Turn of the Screw, adapted by Jack Neary, based on the novel by Henry James, April 14-30, 2022. Directed by Ann Collins.

• Steel Magnolias, written by Robert Harling, June 9-25, 2022. Directed by Micaela Eagle.