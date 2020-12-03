 Skip to main content
StageCenter presents performances of ‘Suite Surrender’ starting Thursday
Slowly but surely — and cautiously — live theater is making a comeback in the Brazos Valley. On Thursday, StageCenter — the Brazos Valley’s oldest community theater — opens a three-week run of Suite Surrender, a farce by Michael McKeever.

In this year of the pandemic, we all could use some laughter — and Suite Surrender will provide it.

There are nine performances, but seating is limited at each to accommodate social distancing. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 17-19.

Tickets for all Thursday night performances are $10. Tickets for Friday night and Saturday night productions are $15, and $12 for seniors and students. They are available at stagecenter.net. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tickets will not be sold at the door.

StageCenter has erected a Plexiglas shield separating the actors from the audience. Social distancing will be maintained, and the audience must wear masks while in the theater, which is located at 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Sealed foods and drinks comprise concessions, sold only during intermission.

Suite Surrender is set in 1942 in a luxurious Palm Beach hotel. Two Hollywood divas who dislike each other intensely — each with her own entourage — arrive at the hotel, only to discover they mistakenly have been assigned to the same suite. As they say, much hilarity ensues.

The always-reliable director, Evelyn Callaway, has assembled a cast, many of whom are among the Brazos Valley’s favorites. Cast members include Max Lampo, Hailey Mallet, J. Paul Teel, Callaway, Wanda Mason, Jennifer Hargis, Bryan Pope, Stephanie Cleverly and Gigi Greene.

The crew includes John W. Baldwin, assistant director; Ann Collins, assistant to the director and property master; and John Greene, light and sound operator. Callaway handles lighting design, as well as set design and set builder, along with the rest of the cast. Pianist is Mark Bendiksen, and in-show music is provided by Baldwin, Hargis and Greene. Hargis and Baldwin designed the programs and graphics. Alan Bryant took the pictures.

Tags

