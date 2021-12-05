StageCenter presents 'A Christmas Carol, A Live Radio Play'

StageCenter, the area’s oldest community theater, will present “A Christmas Carol, A Live Radio Play” for two weekends starting Thursday.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Dec. 16-18, with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Dec. 12.

Tickets are $15, except for Thursdays and the matinee, when they are $10. Students tickets are $12 on Fridays and Saturdays and available online at stagecenter.net.

The play is adapted from Charles Dickens’ classic novella, presented as it would have been done as a radio program from the 1940s, the heyday of radio before television.

The production will feature live sound effects, musical underscoring and vintage commercials.

Keith Marrocco directs. Members of the cast include Jay Thompson, Allen Menefee, Katie Irwin, Fashun Smith, Tim Scott, Lucas Ybarra, Dennis Arce, Brendan Martin and Hailey Mallett.

StageCenter is located at 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Doors open 30 minutes before each production.