StageCenter opens 'Over the River and Through the Woods"

StageCenter to host new play

It will be quite a trip when StageCenter in Downtown Bryan opens “Over the River and Through the Woods” on Thursday night.

Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. through Oct. 15.

Tickets for Fridays and Saturdays are $15 for adults and $12 for students. All tickets for Thursdays and the Sunday matinee are $10.

Written by Joe DiPietro, “Over the River” is the story of Nick, a carefree bachelor in New Jersey who has dinner almost every Sunday with either set of grandparents, all of whom are ethnic Italians. One week, he tells them he is being promoted and moved by his boss to Seattle, which shocks and upsets the grandparents.

In a failed effort to keep Nick in New Jersey, the grandparents invite an Irish lass to join them at the family dinners, hoping she and Nick will bond — but it isn’t to be. Nick moves to Seattle, but comes to appreciate the love he received from the grandparents.

StageCenter veteran Robin Sutton directs “Over the River and Through the Woods.”

The cast is full of area stage favorites, including Chris Rogers, Chaz Pitman, Lynn Hollister, Bill Murray, Cheryl Willis and Kassandra Maduzia.

The area’s oldest community theater, StageCenter is located at 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.

Viking Theatre presents ‘Airness’

The Bryan Viking Theatre program will present “Airness,” its first showing of the season, starting Sept. 29.

“Airness” is the story of Nina, who enters her first air guitar competition thinking winning will be easy. A Bryan High news release said, “’Airness’ is an exuberant reminder that everything you need to rock is already inside us.”

Performances are Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 and again Oct. 6 through Oct. 8 at 7 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on Oct. 1 and Oct. 8. All performances are in Bryan High’s Black Box Theatre.

Tickets are $15, available at the door and online at bhsvikingtheatre.com.

“Airness” is directed by Forrest Gamble, assisted by Braedon Lawless.

Cast members are Hailey Graves, Grace Dubose, Sofia Spanhel, Camden Adams, Ben Prejean, Caden Adams, Emma Forester, Kierra Vigil, Bella Vigil, Brian Navarro, Sophia Paez and Nathan Johansen. Crew members include Haylie Wise, Rylee Schulz, Paris James, Gavin Neff, Josie Bettis, Lite Williamson, Kai Kirk, Sophia Gutierrez, William Gutierrez, Eleanor Abbott, Juan Martinez, Lee Grizzle, Ariana Meyer, Zach Gralum, Tony Newman, Julian Ford and Spencer Quintana.