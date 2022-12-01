 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
StageCenter opens 'A Christmas Story' on Thursday night

Break out that leg lamp, your Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB Gun and a frozen street lamp: StageCenter in Downtown Bryan opens a three-weekend run of the classic "A Christmas Story" on Thursday night.

Based on writer Jean Shepherd's book "In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash," the play revolves around young Ralphie Parker, a lad whose only wish for Christmas is a 200-shot Red Ryder air rifle. His mother, his teacher and other adults reject his wish, telling him, "You'll shoot your eye out."

Meanwhile, Ralphie's father wins a major prize, a lamp in the shape of a woman's leg, complete with fishnet stocking. Dad loves it, but Mom is not a fan.

Then there's the kid — there's always one — who accepts the dare to touch is tongue to the frozen street lamp and, yes, gets stuck. 

Keith Marrocco directs the cast, which includes Jay Thompson, Parker Greer, Luke Martin, Allison Sullivan, John Baldwin, Eden Rice, Kimberly Greer, Blaise Sullivan, Harvard Ruiz, Wren Sullivan, Selestina Martinez, Liam Faber, Eliot Bankston, Maggie Rollins and Don Cudd.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. All tickets for Thursday nights and Sunday matinees are $12. They are available online at stagecenter.net

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays, though Dec. 17. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee on Dec. 11. 

"A Christmas Story" is underwritten by Bill Samelson and Mary Anne Wilkinson and appropriate for all ages.

StageCenter, the area's oldest community theater, is located at 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan.

