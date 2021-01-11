St. Joseph Health to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine to Phase 1B patients this week

St. Joseph Health officials have announced the health care provider has received additional doses of the Moderna vaccine and will begin administering them this week for Phase 1B patients in Brazos County.
CHI St. Joseph College Station Hospital will receive 1,200 doses of the vaccine, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Phase 1B consists of people over 65 or with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19.
On Sunday, the Department of State Health Services announced St. Joseph Health is one of 28 designated hubs for the vaccine. The goal of the hubs is to provide more people the vaccine and a simpler way to sign up for an appointment, according to the DSHS.
All Monday clinics at St. Joseph Health are canceled and patients who had appointments will be contacted to reschedule.
Patients must have an appointment and receive confirmation to receive the vaccine at St. Joseph Health locations. Patients without an appointment can register online for future allocations of the vaccine received by St. Joseph Health at https://www.st-joseph.org/covidvaccine.
St. Joseph Health says vaccines are given on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments will be limited to the number of vaccines available, but more will come open as more doses arrive. Patients' names will remain on a waiting list until contacted by a St. Joseph Health staff member to schedule an appointment.
Additionally, five other Brazos County health providers will receive a total of 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, according to DSHS allocation numbers.
St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan will receive 300 doses, The Physicians Centre Hospital in Bryan will receive 200 doses, and the CHI St. Joseph Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Bryan, the Texas A&M Health Family Care Clinic, and the CHI St. Joseph Primary Care Clinic in College Station will each receive 100 doses.
In Milam County, the local health department in Cameron will receive 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine.