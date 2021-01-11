St. Joseph Health to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine to Phase 1B patients this week

St. Joseph Health officials have announced the health care provider has received additional doses of the Moderna vaccine and will begin administering them this week for Phase 1B patients in Brazos County.

CHI St. Joseph College Station Hospital will receive 1,200 doses of the vaccine, according to the Department of State Health Services.

Phase 1B consists of people over 65 or with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19.

On Sunday, the Department of State Health Services announced St. Joseph Health is one of 28 designated hubs for the vaccine. The goal of the hubs is to provide more people the vaccine and a simpler way to sign up for an appointment, according to the DSHS.

All Monday clinics at St. Joseph Health are canceled and patients who had appointments will be contacted to reschedule.

Patients must have an appointment and receive confirmation to receive the vaccine at St. Joseph Health locations. Patients without an appointment can register online for future allocations of the vaccine received by St. Joseph Health at https://www.st-joseph.org/covidvaccine.