St. Joseph Health adds da Vince Xi Surgical System
St. Joseph Health has acquired a machine for use in a variety of minimally invasive surgeries at St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan.

The da Vinci Xi Surgical System integrates imaging, instruments and anatomical access, according to a press release from the health care provider.

The robotic-assisted system translates surgeons’ hand movements into precise movements of tiny instruments inside a patient’s body, and the machine’s 3D-HD vision system provides surgeons a highly magnified view into the patient, according to the press release.

The system can be used in the areas of gynecology, urology, thoracic, cardiac and general surgery.

