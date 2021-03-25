St. Joseph Health adds da Vince Xi Surgical System

St. Joseph Health has acquired a machine for use in a variety of minimally invasive surgeries at St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan.
The da Vinci Xi Surgical System integrates imaging, instruments and anatomical access, according to a press release from the health care provider.
The robotic-assisted system translates surgeons’ hand movements into precise movements of tiny instruments inside a patient’s body, and the machine’s 3D-HD vision system provides surgeons a highly magnified view into the patient, according to the press release.
The system can be used in the areas of gynecology, urology, thoracic, cardiac and general surgery.