St. Cecilia's Christmas Cantare
St. Cecilia's Christmas Cantare

The St. Cecilia Consort presents its annual St. Cecilia’s Christmas Cantare at 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive in College Station.

The Cantare tells the Christmas story in words and music, featuring Medieval, Renaissance and Baroque music of the season performed on harps, recorders, strings, dulcimer, harpsichord, organ, shawm and sackbut, along with a chorus of voices.

This year’s Cantare will include Richard Parsons’ “Ave Maria” for a cappella voices, and Claudio Monteverdi’s “Ave Maris Stella” — for all voices and instruments — from his Vespers of 1610.

David Woodcock will give readings in Old, Middle and modern English.

There is no charge for the Cantare.

