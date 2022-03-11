Spring is for the bees

As the weather heats up this spring, flowers will begin to bloom and bees will start their journey looking for a new home.

With their food supplies rebuilt and their queen entering their reproductive period, bees will become more common as springtime begins, said Chris Barnes, owner of Cornerstone Honey Bees.

During this time the queen will take half the hive with her to create a swarm of 3,000 to 20,000 bees with the mission of establishing a new colony while the old hive replaces their former queen, Barnes said. These swarms will set up a temporary staging area on trees, cars, mailboxes and homes lasting anywhere from 12 to 48 hours where they'll send out drones to search for a dark, hollow, enclosed area as their new home.

Ashley Ralph, owner of Prime Bees and president of the Texas Beekeepers Association, said as the bees' colony continue to grow and their activity increases, it may be the first time people see them when they may have otherwise gone unnoticed.

“Sometimes we have people calling thinking they have a swarm move in and we find out that a colony has actually been living there for a while,” Ralph said.

While these volleyball-sized bee swarms may seem scary, they don’t have any food or offspring to protect making them relatively docile unless provoked, Barnes said.

“They tend to be really, really gentle, in fact when I go to collect a swarm like that I usually don’t bother putting on a bee suit,” Barnes said. “Depending on how the bees are acting I may just grab a handful of bees with my bare hands and scoop 'em into a box.”

Barnes said most people don’t typically think about bees in agriculture; however they are an important part of the ecosystem since they pollinate about 30% of produce such as fruits, vegetables and almond trees while also pollinating 10-15% of the food used to create feed for livestock.

“You also have the fringe benefits like honey, wax and things like that, that they provide for humans to use, so they’re cool, valuable insects,” Ralph said. “Most pest control companies are going to refer you to a beekeeper and I think that’s really cool, that shows in and of itself they’re important.”

Beekeeping is legal in the Bryan-College Station area, making bees extremely common. Cornerstone Honey Bees generally receives around three calls a day for their services, Barnes said.

“Throughout the entire state of Texas there’s an average of nine wild hives for every square mile, and that includes urban areas,” Barnes said. “I do removal from houses and the majority of the work I do is in Bryan-College Station.”

Before anyone attempts to get rid of a bee swarm with a can of Raid or using a water hose, it is best to call a local beekeeper who will collect the swarm for free, Barnes said. While bee swarms are temporary and could be left alone there’s a chance they could move into the walls or soffit of a house, Barnes said.

“If it’s a colony that’s already established inside the walls of your house or tree, if they're inside the walls of your house then that’s something you need to take care of, but for that you’ll probably have to call someone who is experienced with moving bees, which is not your typical beekeeper,” Barnes said.

For those looking to prevent bees from invading their home, it’s suggested to check for any entry points around the home and for any wood rot or dry rot to make sure those areas are properly caulked or insulated, Ralph said.

“We get a lot of calls that there’s a swarm in my front bushes and it's really just bees doing their job and pollinating,” Ralph said. “When bees are out doing that kind of work they’re not looking to bother people, they’re just buzzing. It might throw people off, but unless you’re swatting at them they’re pretty harmless.”

