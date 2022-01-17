sports billboards

HS Boys Golf
Houston Memorial leads
Austin Westlake by a shot
Wildcard Finale
Rams roll by Cardinals
A College Station man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after a Brazos County jury found him guilty of forcing his way into a Bryan hom…
Brazos County surpassed its all-time high number of active COVID-19 cases on Thursday as health officials reported 395 new cases of COVID-19 a…
Hopdoddy Burger Bar announced Thursday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Grub Burger Bar. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Bryan City Council member Flynn Adcock has died, city of Bryan officials announced Monday. He was 56.
The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is marking the 20th anniversary of a man’s disappearance with a call for the public’s help in solving the case.
Here's what you need to know about masks like N95s, where to get them and how to use them safely.
Authorities say a man apparently took hostages Saturday during services at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas. It wasn't clear how many people were in the building.
The Navasota Police Department was investigating Thursday after a woman was found dead in her home following a shooting.
Brazos County health officials reported 498 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
Harry Raisor, the former director of Easterwood Airport in College Station and a U.S. Air Force veteran, died last month. He was 91.
