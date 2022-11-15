sports billboard 2

A&M men ranked 24th in AP poll SPORTS, B1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A&M men ranked 24th in AP poll SPORTS, B1
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Follow along here Tuesday night as results for Brazos County come in for the 2022 midterm election. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
Bobby Gutierrez was elected mayor of Bryan on Tuesday night, winning with 52% of the total vote.
College Station Police Department officials said Lauren Isabell Gutierrez, a missing 14-year-old girl from College Station, was found safe in …
Two planes have collided and crashed at an air show in Dallas, Texas, the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday.
The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents approved adding $94 million to its capital plan for athletics facilities renovations an…
John Nichols was elected as the new mayor of the city of College Station on Tuesday night after collecting 63.5% of the total vote.
The rain did not stop nearly 1,700 Texas A&M Aggies from picking up their rings Friday. While 500 students received their rings a day befo…
College Station voters approved three of the proposed $90.4 million city bonds on Tuesday, but rejected two others. Voters rejected about $35 …
The three students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia were all members of the school's football team, the school's president said.
The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans slogged state by state in a determined fight to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.