Special Olympics track and field event comes to Navasota

The 12th annual Navasota ISD Special Olympics Invitational took place Tuesday afternoon where over 460 volunteers and participants gathered to compete in a track and field event for students in special education programs.

The Special Olympic event is 100% donor funded and the students competed in multiple events in Navasota’s Rattler Stadium. Each student competes for a first-, second- or third-place medal.

The participating schools included students and volunteers from districts in Anderson-Shiro, Brenham, Iola, Montgomery, North Zulch, Richards and Sealy as well as host Navasota.

Jeane Boyett, director of Grimes County Special Education Cooperative, said after being unable to hold the event the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students and volunteers were ready to be back on the field.

“This is my fourth year participating in this event and I think it is in the faces of the kids when you look at them and see their excitement,” she said of the event's main purpose. “They are so happy to be here and we have had overwhelming support from the community and from our schools. When you see that child out there having fun and you see their smile as they are competing, it is very special.”

Lauren Puente, special education coordinator for the Grimes County Special Education Cooperative, organized the event and said the students were beyond excited to participate.

“The big takeaway is that these kids are super excited and so happy, and so it makes all the coordinating to put on the event worth it,” she said. “The job that we are in is with the business of kids, so this is just a reminder that with all of the other stressors that come along in day-to-day work ... this is about kids having fun and having a place where they fit in and belong.”

Every student has a coach and they practice and compete with other young athletes and Special Olympic athletes in runs and walks, and softball and tennis ball throw events among others, Puente said.

“Sometimes when you plan an event it is hard to get volunteers, but for this it was super easy to get volunteers,” she said. “There was a big overwhelming response and it felt like this is what we need to do this year.”

David Dobyanski is a current volunteer and father to former Navasota High School student, David Jr. He has been a volunteer for the Special Olympics for 14 years.

“I was [instrumental] in getting Special Olympics started here," Dobyanski said. "This event is important because these kids need that inclusion that they don’t get a lot of the time, I have always been a spokesperson for them. A lot of these kids can’t talk, and my philosophy is I talk for them. I think the volunteers enjoy this as much as the kids do, you can see the smiles on their faces and they are all happy to be here.”

David Jr. competed as a former athlete in the 25-meter assisted walk and the softball toss. Dobyanski said his son enjoys the comradery with other youth. As a volunteer, Dobyanski said he helps get sponsors to put on the event, donates popcorn and helps set up equipment before the event.

