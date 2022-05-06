Special election to take place Saturday for constitutional amendments, tax measure

Brazos County residents can visit eight polling sites on Saturday to vote in the special election for two constitutional amendments and a tax measure for emergency service districts.

There were 1,960 early votes cast for the special election, according to Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock.

“Voters, be sure that your voice is heard,” she said. “When we have a low voter turnout, your voice makes more of an impact and carries more weight. We want to encourage people to get out and make their voices heard.”

Brazos County has 122,000 registered voters, and for this election so far less than 2% of voters have cast their vote, Hancock said.

“We have lots of room for people to come in and vote,” she said. “Residents must remember we will only have eight locations open on Saturday. Our usual 25 polling locations will not be open.”

Voters throughout Texas can vote for or against the state of Texas Proposition 1, which would reduce the amount paid by the elderly and disabled whose school property taxes have been frozen when those school taxes decrease.

Voters can also vote for or against the state of Texas Proposition 2, “increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”

Residents who live in Brazos County Emergency Service District 3 or District 4 can vote on the adoption of a local sales and use tax, at a rate not to exceed 1.5% in the district.

Election Day voting locations include:

Brazos County Election Administrator Office, 300 E. William Joel Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan

First Baptist Church, 3100 Cambridge Drive, Bryan

Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan

Bryan Ballroom, 701 Palasota Drive, Bryan

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road, College Station

College Station City Hall (Bush 4141 Community Room), 1101 Texas Avenue, College Station

Wellborn Baptist Church, 14575 FM 2154 Road, College Station

Texas A&M College of Medicine, 8447 Riverside Parkway, Bryan

Early voting for the local primaries runoff election will take place May 16-20. Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election day is Tuesday, May 24.

The last day to receive an application for ballot by mail for the primaries runoff election is 5 p.m. May 13.

For more election information, visit brazosvotes.org.

