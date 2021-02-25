Speakers: Curbing virus remains key to economic recovery

Gaines, whose presentation was prerecorded, was among several speakers to note the pandemic’s particularly harsh effect on service industries.

Chad Wootton, associate vice president for external affairs at Texas A&M’s Office of the Provost, said the university is working on its next freshman class, and received 55,498 applicants for admission, the largest in A&M’s history. He said the university is aiming for a freshman class of approximately 11,500 students.

“We will continue to grow. The student body of Texas — the public high school graduates of Texas — continues to grow, so we will continue to grow,” Wootton said. The university has 71,109 students on its campuses, he said.

An audience member asked Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County’s alternate health authority, to weigh in on what the tailgating and fall football scene might look like.

“I don’t know how this fall is going to look. I don’t think this fall is going to be full-on open. I don’t see that,” Sullivan said. “I think the next fall, we’d be looking at that. We just got through a football season that looked different, and I’m very confident that we’ll have another football season, and I think it’ll be more, but I don’t know to what degree.”