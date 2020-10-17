Southwood Valley Elementary School installs book vending machine

“I think it’s going to help us focus our conversation and help students focus a little bit,” she said. “ ‘Just be good’ is such an abstract concept for some kids, and so this kind of helps them focus and have one little thing.”

It is not limited to those students who are always doing the right thing or behaving, but also those who make it a goal to work on a certain character trait.

“If they’re accountable or if they are showing leadership or if they’ve got self-control that day, they can earn a slip and go get a book,” she said. “It’s really open to everybody, and when they go to select it, they don’t worry about how much it costs.”

DeLuna said she enjoys seeing students’ faces as they select a book and then get to take it home with them.

“I think it’s just going to increase that love of learning and that desire to grow,” she said. “That’s what we’re trying to build here. I think it’s just going to bring the excitement to all the kids.”

A key to the machine, Leland said, is for students to self-select their books based on interests and reading level.