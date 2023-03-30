Southern Raised, a family band from the Ozark Mountains area around Branson Missouri, will bring their blend of country, bluegrass, classical, Celtic and Christian music to Brenham on Saturday night.

The band will perform at 7 p.m. at The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre, located at 111 W. Main St. in downtown Brenham.

Tickets range from $35 to $50, available at the theater box office, online at theBarnhillCenter.com/events or by phone at 979-337-7340.

Brother Matt Reith, sisters Lindsay Reith Killingsworth and Emily Reith Clayton and Emily's husband, Alex Clayton, comprise Southern Roots.

Matt Reith sings and plays guitar, cello and penny whistle. Emily Reith Clayton sings and plays violin, mandolin and ukulele. Lindsay Reith Killingsworth sings and plays bass, and serves as the group's emcee. Alex Clayton plays banjo, dobro, guitar and bass.

Though the Reiths were trained in classical music, they couldn't help but be influenced by the music of the mountains around them.

The Barnhill Center producer Sharon Brass said, “This is the perfect show just before Easter. When Southern Raised performs a ballad or hymn, it is nothing short of breathtaking. Their passion for their music and their faith is so inspirational.

“It’s amazing that such young artists have somehow selected the best classic songs, and creatively turned them into new treasures. You’ll get a delightful new perspective of old favorites like 'You Raise Me Up,' 'Amazing Grace', 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow,' 'Wayfaring Stranger,' Tennessee Ernie Ford’s 'Sixteen Tons,' and John Denver’s 'Take Me Home, Country Roads.' ”

Southern Raised earned first place in the CAM Band Competition in 2011 and fifth place for "Bluegrass Artist of the Year" at the Diamond Awards.

Band members have received 32 nominations at the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America awards.

The band's YouTube channel has attracted more than 38 million viewers.

Kevin Williams of the Gaither Vocal Band said, "They thrill me with their singing and playing. They intrigue me with their musical ideas. They inspire me with their love for the Lord and each other. In short, they are amazing."