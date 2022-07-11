Southerland in race for Bryan mayor

Mike Southerland announced in May that he is running for mayor of Bryan, and said he hopes to bring his years of experience to the position.

“I was on the Bryan council for 12 and a half years, and I have been working with the city of Bryan government for 18 years," he said Monday. "I have so much experience and understanding of the operation and system that I think I can help a lot now that there are tough times with the budget and monies and every part of the city that needs help."

Southerland is retired and served on the Bryan City Council from May 2006 to November 2012 in the At-Large, Place 6 position. He later served in the Single Member District 4 position from November 2014 to November 2020. He served in the Army for 22 years.

If elected, Southerland said he plans to look into the city budget and property tax to better meet city needs.

“We need some relief in property tax. We need to make sure that our infrastructure is cared for because we have a lot of stuff that is very old and we are behind. And I don’t think we spent enough money over the years for that, and I think we can afford to do it,” he said. “I think we can do a lot of good.”

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson is term limited from the position. Council members Brent Hairston and Bobby Gutierrez are also in the race.

Filing starts on July 23 and the general election is November 8.

For more information, visit bryantx.gov.