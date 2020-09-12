Somerville searches for new police chief while Arnim fills position

After four resignations shook up the Somerville Police Department, the city council and the department’s interim chief have been interviewing candidates for the agency’s top job.
Otto Arnim, a Texas A&M University graduate who has worked in law enforcement in west Texas, was sworn in as interim chief of the Somerville Police Department last month. Previous chief Craig Wise and three officers resigned suddenly in July. In their resignation letters, one officer did not list his reason for leaving, while two cited furthering education and career opportunities. Wise said he and his wife decided to “leave the stress and worry of law enforcement and concentrate on our other two businesses.”
The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office has stepped in to serve the town until new officers could be hired.
Arnim was brought in by the city council just days after Wise’s tenure ended July 31. He was recommended through Texas First Group’s replacement and interim management services.
“I’ve known one of the owners of the company for several years,” Arnim said. “I made an unsuccessful bid for the sheriff’s race in Uvalde [recently], and I lost in a runoff race. So [the company] realized that I wasn’t able to be able to get the sheriff’s position, and they saw this opening, and asked if I could come help out in Somerville. And I said, ‘Absolutely, I would love to help Somerville out.’ ”
Arnim said he’d visited the town a few times decades ago while he was attending Texas A&M.
“I just had a brief general idea from the company when they sent me down here,” he said. “I had a very vague understanding of what’s around here. I knew when I came down here that we would be in the place of rebuilding the police department.”
Arnim is assisting in the interview and vetting process for potential chief candidates, which the city council is steadily progressing through.
“We have interviewed six candidates so far [for police chief],” said Danny Segundo, Somerville’s city administrator. “We’d put an advertisement on the Texas Municipal League website, and we received approximately 10 to 12 resumes.”
The council conducted in-person interviews with the candidates two to three weeks ago, and Segundo said the background review stage is next on the council’s schedule.
“The council is looking for someone who has experience in small municipalities, and of course the background of being in a police agency,” Segundo said.
According to Segundo, Arnim has taken over the process of hiring replacement officers. One new officer already has been hired, Arnim said, and one of the only officers remaining at the department following the recent resignations has been promoted to sergeant.
The sergeant will serve as field training officer for the new hire, and supervise training and integration into the force. Arnim said the new officers should be set to patrol the streets on their own in three months or less following their first day.
“This is certainly a challenge, when you get a chance to look at people who apply for the [officer] jobs and chief job,” Arnim said. “There is a wide range of expertise with people who apply for this job. I can tell you that some of these applicants coming in have a lot of experience. Some of the chief candidates are coming in with master’s degrees. As far as the officers go, we have several [candidates] wanting to become new officers, but with our situation in Somerville, we need seasoned officers so we can put them on the street and turn them loose, and they will know what to do.”
Arnim said he is not entering his own name in as a candidate for police chief. For the past few weeks he’s served as interim chief, Arnim commutes five hours from Uvalde, which is west of San Antonio, and stays apart from his family for a 40-hour work week in Somerville. Arnim, who served in the Corps of Cadets and is a member of the A&M class of ’79, noted that he does have a daughter who is a current student at the university. Additionally, his son plans to attend Texas A&M in the future.
Arnim spent 25 years serving as a narcotics agent with the Department of Public Safety, with an additional 10 years of other law enforcement experience. Today, he runs a locksmith company in Uvalde.
He noted that he has encountered a good community in Somerville.
“People here I’ve talked to — they love their police officers and they want them back,” he said. “We have a lot of very good people here.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!