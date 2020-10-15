Somerville man accused of arson

According to the Bryan Fire Marshal’s Office, a fire occurred at a mobile home in the 2200 block of Finfeather Road around 6:15 p.m. Monday. A neighbor said Carnell Devontray Sanders, 25, had been yelling and throwing things while coming in and out of the trailer right before the fire started, officials said. The witness told authorities that Sanders left on a bicycle, and smoke then began to come from the travel trailer. A woman who lives in the home showed officials a video of Sanders saying he was going to “burn it down.”