Somerville man accused of arson
Somerville man accused of arson

A Somerville man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday evening after he was accused of setting a woman’s home on fire, officials said.

According to the Bryan Fire Marshal’s Office, a fire occurred at a mobile home in the 2200 block of Finfeather Road around 6:15 p.m. Monday. A neighbor said Carnell Devontray Sanders, 25, had been yelling and throwing things while coming in and out of the trailer right before the fire started, officials said. The witness told authorities that Sanders left on a bicycle, and smoke then began to come from the travel trailer. A woman who lives in the home showed officials a video of Sanders saying he was going to “burn it down.”

Two cats received minor injuries in the blaze, which destroyed the home. Sanders is charged with arson of a habitation, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison.

He is being held on $15,000 bond.

DPS: Meth found in Hearne man’s hotel room

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a search warrant was obtained for a room in a hotel on Austins Colony Parkway. A report notes the room was occupied by Simplicio Perez Jr., 34, who is a known methamphetamine distributor.

