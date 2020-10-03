Some area schools suspend remote learning due to poor engagement

A few area school districts have chosen to suspend virtual instruction for all students with a few exceptions.
Iola, Snook, Somerville and Bremond school districts will require all students to resume on-campus learning beginning this month.
Each district’s announcement includes specific exceptions for those who have been ordered to quarantine. Iola and Snook districts note they will work with families on an individual basis if their student has health concerns that could prevent them from safely returning to campus.
Bremond
Bremond is the first of the four districts where the change will go into effect, with all virtual options eliminated effective Monday. In a letter sent to district parents and students and posted on the district’s website, Superintendent Daryl Stuard recommended parents begin the transition on Sept. 29 as the second six weeks began. All students will be required to return to in-person instruction Monday.
“For families who do not want their child(ren) to return to face-to-face instruction, there are several alternatives,” the letter reads. “You can transfer to a district that offers remote instruction, utilize the Texas virtual [sic] Academy or choose to homeschool.”
If there are positive COVID-19 tests, the district will work with those individuals to “ensure appropriate educational resources are provided for the continued success of all students” as the affected person moves to remote instruction during quarantine.
“Thank you for your patience as we navigate these very strange times,” the letter closes. “While we understand that not everyone will agree, we feel like this decision is best for physical and mental health for both our students and staff.”
Snook
Snook Superintendent Brenda Krchnak announced Sept. 30 that virtual learning would be suspended in the district effective Oct. 9, with students returning to in-person learning Oct. 13.
Exceptions will be made for students on an individual basis if they are required to quarantine or are medically fragile and have documented health concerns, she said.
The decision was based on a lack of student engagement from those who were learning at home, she said Friday. Of the 10.5% of students — about 50 students — learning remotely at the time, she reported more than 60% were failing at least one class.
“Our obligation is to educate students, so we felt like that option was not really working for the majority of those students, so we decided that it was time to suspend that option and bring students back to campus, particularly anyone that’s failing,” she said.
The district’s public health plan, including its cleaning protocols and social distancing and mask requirements, will not change, Krchnak said, saying that is why she feels comfortable asking parents to send their students back to campus.
If there is a rise in cases or a health concern presents itself, Krchnak said, the district will revisit the remote learning option.
“We’re very comfortable in our ability to provide a safe environment for kids, and we feel like it’s time to take the next step and get students back to somewhat of a normal schedule, so that they can be successful,” she said.
Somerville
Somerville announced Friday it expected all students to return to face-to-face instruction Oct. 13.
The only exception will be for students who are told by the district or public health department to quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test or close-contact exposure. The decision, Superintendent Karla Sparks said, was made after evaluating students’ academic success during the first grading period.
Of the 16% of students receiving remote instruction, 61% were failing one or more classes in the first grading period, Sparks wrote to parents and students.
“SISD truly believes that our students’ best option for instruction is in school with direct teacher interaction and instruction,” she wrote in an email Friday afternoon.
The district also looked at Burleson County and state data, she said, and noted the district has not seen a confirmed student or staff case of COVID-19 since the school year began Aug. 24.
Campus administrators will contact parents and guardians of remote learners to discuss the transition process back to campus and also to go over their options if they choose to not send their child back to campus.
Iola
Iola will suspend virtual learning effective Oct. 16, Superintendent Scott Martindale announced in a letter to families Friday.
“Remote learning has been a suggested response to those concerned about returning to school due to COVID,” states the letter, which was posted on the district’s website. “After reviewing data from the first six weeks, it is apparent this approach has not been successful for most students.”
Students are expected to return to in-person learning Oct. 19. Exceptions to this will be students who have been told to quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test, close contact or who have “documented medical concerns.”
If the district sees a concerning health pattern develop after students return, the district will revisit a virtual option, the letter states.
“While we strongly believe face-to-face instruction at Iola ISD is the best option for all students, there are some other options you could consider if you do not believe it is in your child’s best interest to return to campus by October 19th,” the letter concludes, inviting parents to contact the district with any concerns and to discuss their options.
