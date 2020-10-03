Some area schools suspend remote learning due to poor engagement

“Thank you for your patience as we navigate these very strange times,” the letter closes. “While we understand that not everyone will agree, we feel like this decision is best for physical and mental health for both our students and staff.”

Snook

Snook Superintendent Brenda Krchnak announced Sept. 30 that virtual learning would be suspended in the district effective Oct. 9, with students returning to in-person learning Oct. 13.

Exceptions will be made for students on an individual basis if they are required to quarantine or are medically fragile and have documented health concerns, she said.

The decision was based on a lack of student engagement from those who were learning at home, she said Friday. Of the 10.5% of students — about 50 students — learning remotely at the time, she reported more than 60% were failing at least one class.

“Our obligation is to educate students, so we felt like that option was not really working for the majority of those students, so we decided that it was time to suspend that option and bring students back to campus, particularly anyone that’s failing,” she said.