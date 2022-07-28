Smith announces candidacy for College Station City Council, Place 1 seat

Mark Smith announced his candidacy Wednesday for the College Station City Council, Place 1 seat, and if elected, said he plans to bring his 30-plus years of experience working for the city to the council.
“After having 30 years of experience working for the city and then after retiring from the [San Jacinto] River Authority, [my family and I] moved back into College Station because we love the city,” he said Thursday. “Since I retired, I wanted to be more involved with what is going on with the city.”
Smith was elected to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in January and served as the city’s Public Works director for 16 years and another 15 years as the assistant director, and was a member of various development service groups for the city.
If elected, Smith said he wants to focus on neighborhood integrity for residents of College Station.
“The big issue facing our community is the neighborhood integrity issue, and what that means to me is our community is changing. I believe, along with the current council and the people who live here, [they] want to feel that their neighborhood is a place that is not just a place to live, but a place that feels like home,” he said. “That they feel safe and they feel like that neighborhood is part of their identity and all of the various things that go along with that. There are newer parts of town that have Homeowner’s Associations that do a lot of work towards preserving that neighborhood, but then there are a lot of other neighborhoods that that organization doesn’t exist; and the residents in those areas need the same kind of neighborhood feeling, and I think that is a priority for the council.”