Smith announces candidacy for College Station City Council, Place 1 seat

“After having 30 years of experience working for the city and then after retiring from the [San Jacinto] River Authority, [my family and I] moved back into College Station because we love the city,” he said Thursday. “Since I retired, I wanted to be more involved with what is going on with the city.”

“The big issue facing our community is the neighborhood integrity issue, and what that means to me is our community is changing. I believe, along with the current council and the people who live here, [they] want to feel that their neighborhood is a place that is not just a place to live, but a place that feels like home,” he said. “That they feel safe and they feel like that neighborhood is part of their identity and all of the various things that go along with that. There are newer parts of town that have Homeowner’s Associations that do a lot of work towards preserving that neighborhood, but then there are a lot of other neighborhoods that that organization doesn’t exist; and the residents in those areas need the same kind of neighborhood feeling, and I think that is a priority for the council.”