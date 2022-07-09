Sixty students awarded scholarships during Hispanic Forum's Scholarship Gala

More than $140,000 in scholarships were awarded to local students during Saturday night’s 24th annual Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station’s Scholarship Gala at the Brazos Center in Bryan, with over 850 people in attendance to recognize the winners.

Sixty students were selected to receive a scholarship from the Hispanic Forum — all from local high schools including A&M Consolidated, College Station, College View, Rudder, Bryan, Bryan Collegiate and St. Joseph.

Janelle Ramirez, a member of the Hispanic Forum, announced the scholarship winners and said they had more than 120 applications to sort through and chose those that stood out.

“Our goal is to give as many scholarships as we can to deserving students, and obviously we are going to look for strong students. But we look beyond just their [grade point average] or their test scores,” she said at the gala. “We take a holistic approach and we look at what they have done in their high schools, what their leadership roles are and what obstacles they may have had to overcome.”

One scholarship recipient was Valeria Garcia, who graduated from Bryan High School and has plans to attend Texas A&M University in the fall to pursue a degree in computer science.

“I had heard about the opportunities with the Hispanic Forum and I was looking for scholarship opportunities,” she said. “I was hoping scholarships would help with college because I didn’t want to put that burden on my parents, and when I got the email I was super excited.”

KBTX anchors Rusty Surette and Karla Castillo were the Master and Mistress of Ceremonies, and Surette presented a special message to the students.

“This room is filled with generous people who without even knowing you, want you to succeed … we hope that you maintain the self-discipline that is necessary to succeed and the generosity to help others in the community,” he said. “You are smart and deserving students with bright futures ahead.”

Zaid Torres was another recipient and a graduate of Bryan Collegiate High School who plans to study at Texas A&M and has aspirations of becoming a nurse.

“I wasn’t really expecting to be selected,” he said. “I am really grateful for the opportunity. Mostly because [this evening], I get to be with my friends that I graduated with and my family.”

Jaime Cavazos, the Hispanic Forum’s public relation officer, said since their inception they have been able to grow in numbers and raise more money for scholarships every year.

“This is an exciting night for us, our 24th anniversary being able to award over $140,000 in scholarships to more than 50 local students with contributions of more than 250 sponsors and donors at all capacities and it is a really good night for us to keep doing what we love doing for our community,” he said. “Our organization has focused on education and providing scholarships over the past decade, and we have been blessed with the support of our community to be able to reach these numbers.”

Christian Navarro, a Bryan Collegiate graduate, was recognized as the forum’s Student of the Year and received a $10,000 scholarship. In addition to the students being celebrated for their hard work, the Hispanic Forum also presented awards to people and businesses that have benefited the community.

Laura Leon was awarded Person of the Year; Mosqueda Cooling & Heating was awarded Business of the Year; Andrea Alvarado was awarded Educator of the Year; Mary Grimaldo was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award; and Fabi Payton was awarded the Presidential Excellence Award.

Alvarado, a reading teacher for Bryan ISD, said after accepting her award that she felt like other teachers are also deserving of the same award because they all have the same set goal in mind of helping their students.

“I am feeling ecstatic after receiving this award, but also a little unworthy because I feel like I do what so many other educators do and that is love our kids beyond measure. And it goes beyond teaching kids how to read, it is about teaching them how to become better people and to love themselves and believe in themselves,” she said. “A lot of the [children] I teach kind of come from hard lives and it is just a matter of teaching them that they deserve all of the good things in the world, too.

One additional $5,000 scholarship was established by the forum in honor of Annabelle Rodriguez, one of 19 students killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in May. Annabelle’s twin sister, Angeli, and their mother, Monica Gallegos, were present to present the scholarship. A moment of silence was also taken for victims of the shooting.

Multiple community leaders were present at the gala, including Bryan city councilmen James Edge and Buppy Simank, Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dickey, Bryan school board president Mark McCall and Bryan Superintendent Ginger Carrabine.

During the gala, guests enjoyed a dinner from Buppy’s Catering and featured music from Mariachi Los Vikingos of Bryan High School, La Dezz and Marcos Orozco, and participated in a live and silent auction.