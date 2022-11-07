Six honorees awarded Points of Light Award for 25 years of volunteering at Bush Library and Museum

Joan Ledwig has traveled 20 minutes every Tuesday for the last 25 years from Langford to volunteer at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station.

Ledwig said she loves being able to pay it forward after she and five other volunteers received a Point of Light Award on Monday night.

“President Bush said, ‘You just have to give back something.’ You have to give back. It is so incredible to be able to do this,” she said. “I knew when he was inaugurated and he said he was going to start Points of Light and I thought ‘That is so good.’ And there were some people who thought ‘Oh yeah, sure.’ And I knew it would be good and I wanted to do that. But I didn’t think I would ever be honored by him.”

For the last 25 years, six individuals devoted numerous volunteer hours at the Bush Library and Museum — which also opened 25 years ago — and each were awarded a Daily Point of Light Award for their efforts.

Ledwig began volunteering in September 1997 and since then has volunteered 3,900 hours at the museum.

“It is the companions that you have here,” she said. “I have been volunteering on Tuesday since I started and we have a wonderful crew.”

The other five honorees included Glinn White, Janet Goebert, Afshi Mirza, Susan Quiring and Ann Hays. Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world, according to Amy Raines, marketing and communications director for the Bush Library and Museum.

“The Points of Light is President Bush’s organization to recognize volunteers and service to the community," Raines said. "He awarded over 1,000 Points of Light — he had a daily Point of Light awarded Monday through Friday — to recognize people who volunteered and made a difference in their community, so it recognized them on a national scale.

“We have six volunteers that have been with the library since before it opened and they have thousands of volunteer hours and they have continued for over 25 years, so that in itself is a huge accomplishment. They greet people as they come in; and they are all docents and know enough about the museum to be able to take them on tours and know the exhibits inside and out.”

Raines said the volunteers also help with many special events such as the annual Bush Birthday Celebration, annual Easter Celebration and the I Love America July 4th Celebration.

“The volunteers are all very humble, they don’t want to talk about the Point of Light,” she said. “But, I think when you take a step back and really realize what that Point of Light is and how it recognizes service to make the community better, which then ties back into President Bush’s commitment to volunteerism.”

Warren Finch, the director of the Bush Library and Museum, presented each award to the honorees and highlighted each for their accomplishments. One of the honorees, White, has been volunteering every Thursday since September 1997.

“Glinn helped repair, build and paint many of the display cases that are used in the museum. He says he started volunteering at the library and museum because he had just moved back to the area and was excited to see what the library would bring to the community,” Finch said. “He has enjoyed the many friendships over the years and says he works for the coffee and doughnuts.”

White said he also enjoys meeting people that come in and seeing the new exhibits.

“I think anyone can find time to volunteer if they want to because it is worthwhile,” he said. “Sometimes I only work for half the day because there aren’t doughnuts all the time.”

In addition, there were six volunteers recognized for serving over 4,000 hours including: Jim Bruffett with 4,479 hours; Sandra Wood with 4,617 hours; Ron Kay with 6,034 hours; Mary Smith with 7,889 hours; Margot Bledsoe with 8,095 hours; and Carol Dunham with 8,504 hours.

President George H.W. Bush was the first president in American history to institute a daily presidential recognition program from the White House, conferring 1,020 Daily Point of Light Awards on citizens and organizations making a difference in other people’s lives and solving community problems, according to Raines.

To volunteer at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, visit bush41.org or call 691-4000.