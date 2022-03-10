Singing Cadets to perform at The Barnhill Center

The world famous Singing Cadets from Texas A&M University will perform at The Barnhill Center in Brenham on Thursday night.

The concert is at 7 p.m. in Hasskarl Auditorium at The Barnhill Center, which is at 111 W. Main St. in downtown Brenham.

Tickets range from $15 to $35 and are available at thebarnhillcenter.com or at the box office.

Known as the "Voice of Aggieland," the Singing Cadets will perform more than 70 concerts across the nation this year. David L. Kipp is director.

Formed in 1893, the Singing Cadets perform a wide variety of music, including Broadway show tunes, classic pop, patriotic and inspirational.