Significant number of Texans’ power turned back on; possibility of rotating outages lingers

All College Station Utilities customers and all but three Bryan Texas Utilities customers had power as of about 8:30 a.m. Thursday for the first time since the state’s grid operator started requiring controlled outages on Monday at 1:25 a.m.
MidSouth Electric Co-op’s outage map also showed only three outages Thursday morning.
And the Brazos Valley area is not alone.
The grid operator, Electric Reliability Council of Texas, announced just after 8 a.m. that the majority of customers’ power has been restored, but there are still electric companies working on outages in the field.
Even so, ERCOT said there still may be some level of rotating outages in the next couple days to keep the grid stable.
People who still don’t have power, ERCOT said, likely have an outage due to the ice storm damage on the distribution system, are in an area taken out of service for controlled outages but that need to be restored manually via a crew visiting the location, or because of large industrial facilities that voluntarily went offline to help during the emergency.
"We’re to the point in the load restoration where we are allowing transmission owners to bring back any load they can related to this load shed event," ERCOT Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin said. "We will keep working around the clock until every single customer has their power back on."
ERCOT said that transmission owners are assessing how many customers are affected at this time. According to PowerOutage.us, there are 504,061 outages remaining throughout the state. On Wednesday afternoon, there were about 2.6 million Texans without power.
Even though ERCOT is not requiring additional load shed right now, there is still little over 40,000 megawatts of generation that remains on forced outage because of the weather. Of that, 23,500 megawatts is thermal generation and the rest is wind and solar.
This is down from the total of 46,000 megawatts of generation that had been forced offline as of early Wednesday.
ERCOT still remains in an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 3, which is the third and highest level of emergency operations.
In a Tweet announcing that ERCOT authorized College Station Utilities to restore power to all customers, the city said that if a CSU customer still remains without power they should report it at 855.528.4278.
"And please continue to conserve power to help prevent ERCOT from calling for more outages," the College Station announcement reads.