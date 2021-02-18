Significant number of Texans’ power turned back on; possibility of rotating outages lingers

All College Station Utilities customers and all but three Bryan Texas Utilities customers had power as of about 8:30 a.m. Thursday for the first time since the state’s grid operator started requiring controlled outages on Monday at 1:25 a.m.

MidSouth Electric Co-op’s outage map also showed only three outages Thursday morning.

And the Brazos Valley area is not alone.

The grid operator, Electric Reliability Council of Texas, announced just after 8 a.m. that the majority of customers’ power has been restored, but there are still electric companies working on outages in the field.

Even so, ERCOT said there still may be some level of rotating outages in the next couple days to keep the grid stable.

People who still don’t have power, ERCOT said, likely have an outage due to the ice storm damage on the distribution system, are in an area taken out of service for controlled outages but that need to be restored manually via a crew visiting the location, or because of large industrial facilities that voluntarily went offline to help during the emergency.

