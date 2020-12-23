Sheriff-elect Dicky selects Martinez to be chief deputy

Brazos County Sheriff-elect Wayne Dicky announced this week his decision to appoint Paul Martinez to serve as his chief deputy for enforcement.
Martinez, who has worked in the sheriff’s office for 27 years, was named interim chief deputy sheriff earlier this month following the retirement of Chief Deputy Sheriff Jim Stewart and will officially take on the role full-time when Dicky takes office Jan. 1.
“To serve in the chief deputy position is an honor, and to continue to serve with the folks I’ve worked with throughout the years — and to serve the community I was born and raised in — to be able to do that really means a lot to me,” Martinez told The Eagle on Tuesday afternoon. “It feels great that they have the confidence in me to step into the role of acting chief deputy, soon to be full-time chief deputy — and the fact that my years of service here with the agency have paid off.”
Martinez, 49, most recently worked as the support service lieutenant managing training, recruiting and school resource programs, and he also served as commander of the hostage negotiations team.
“It’s given me a wide range of knowledge of the agency,” Martinez said.
As chief deputy for enforcement, Martinez will manage a variety of administrative functions for the sheriff’s office, including annual negotiations with the Brazos County Commissioners Court regarding the department’s budget. Retiring Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk introduced Martinez in his interim role to the county’s commissioners earlier this month.
Martinez was born and raised in Bryan and is a 1990 graduate of Bryan High School. He and his wife, Beth, have two children, Sydney and Tyler.
He also served in the past as the lieutenant responsible for the Criminal Investigations Division, a division he worked in for 17 years. In that role, he managed homicides, financial crimes, sex offender compliance and internal affairs cases.
Martinez said that close attention to training and technology would be among his priorities as chief deputy for enforcement.
“Training is very important, and it’s something we strive for here, to make the deputies better and safer at what they do,” he said.
With the appointment of Martinez, Dicky’s leadership team for the sheriff’s office is now set, with Brazos County Jail Administrator Kevin Stuart serving under Dicky in the retitled role of chief deputy of corrections.
Martinez said that though he and Dicky largely operated in different areas of the agency — Dicky, before his November election as the county’s sheriff, worked for more than two decades as Brazos County jail administrator — they have worked together in the past. Martinez said it was an honor to be selected as Dicky’s chief deputy.
Dicky had high praise for Martinez on Tuesday, calling him a “people person” who works to build professional relationships with colleagues.
“He cares about the people that work for him,” Dicky said. “Paul brings a wealth of experience to the position. He’s been with us for 27 years, and during that time, he’s supervised various operations on the law enforcement side of the house — particularly the 17 years in investigations. That’s a really valuable asset for us.
“He’s a critical thinker,” Dicky continued. “He looks at problems or processes from various vantage points and considers the outcomes, and I really appreciate that.”
In an interview, Stuart, the county’s jail administrator, also described Martinez as personable, and he said the office and the county will benefit from Martinez’s leadership.
“He’s an easy and reasonable person to talk to. A lot of what we deal with is about relationships, and Paul is great with people,” Stuart said. “I’m really excited for the community that he’s getting appointed to that position, because he’s got all the experience, and he’s got the training and the heart — and I have no doubt that he’s going to continue to carry the sheriff’s office in the right direction that the community expects.”
Stuart also said that he, Martinez and Dicky share the goal of focusing on training and continuing to build a professional sheriff’s office committed to effectively serving the community.