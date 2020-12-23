Sheriff-elect Dicky selects Martinez to be chief deputy

“He cares about the people that work for him,” Dicky said. “Paul brings a wealth of experience to the position. He’s been with us for 27 years, and during that time, he’s supervised various operations on the law enforcement side of the house — particularly the 17 years in investigations. That’s a really valuable asset for us.

“He’s a critical thinker,” Dicky continued. “He looks at problems or processes from various vantage points and considers the outcomes, and I really appreciate that.”

In an interview, Stuart, the county’s jail administrator, also described Martinez as personable, and he said the office and the county will benefit from Martinez’s leadership.

“He’s an easy and reasonable person to talk to. A lot of what we deal with is about relationships, and Paul is great with people,” Stuart said. “I’m really excited for the community that he’s getting appointed to that position, because he’s got all the experience, and he’s got the training and the heart — and I have no doubt that he’s going to continue to carry the sheriff’s office in the right direction that the community expects.”