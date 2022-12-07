SFA Middle School students have Snow Much Fun

Students, teachers, administrators and community leaders gathered for Snow Much Fun, a student showcase at Stephen F. Austin Middle School on Wednesday.

“Oftentimes, we have events like open house, schedule pickup, our family game nights — which are geared more toward students and their parents — but a huge piece is also to get our community members involved,” SFA Principal Kimberly Giesenschlag said. “So this is a way that we bring community members to showcase SFA because the more support we can get from our community, the more successful our school and our students can be.”

Giesenschlag introduced herself to the group before the SFA orchestra, band and Los Mariachi Palominos performed their holiday-inspired setlists.

In addition to community support, Giesenschlag said the more students get involved with school programs the better. Therefore, Snow Much Fun was created with the idea of having students show off what they have been working on.

“The other piece is that when students get connected or involved in something at school, we find that research shows that they were more successful as well," Giesenschlag said. "So we chose students who are involved in some of our organizations or groups like our Odyssey program, NJHS [National Junior Honor Society], AVID [Advancement Via Individual Determination] program, which is new this year, and then our ambassadors as well.”

Toward the middle of the showcase, students from these programs stepped in front of the community members to discuss and display their involvement including eighth grader J’kaideon Mitchell, who plays football, participates in AVID, is a student ambassador and in the orchestra.

While Mitchell’s schedule stays full, he said he enjoys helping his classmates any way he can. In turn, Mitchell said the support he and his peers receive from SFA is what makes participating in these programs worth it.

“It feels really great to have the support of SFA,” Mitchell said. “I think more schools should encourage their students that no matter what — whether they’re in a good environment or a bad environment at home — to support them to do whatever they want; extracurricular, whether it’s NJHS or orchestra or band or they want to do golf, I think it’s really good that our school has a support system for all of our students.”

Bryan school board member Ruthie Waller attended Snow Much Fun and said she was most impressed by the students' versatility.

“The key to these students being as great as they are is the teachers and the great staff that one, keeps them happy and having fun,” Waller said. “Being on the board, we don’t hire and fire, but we oversee the people that do, and I think that’s one of the keys to us is we trust the superintendent, and we trust our cabinet to bring in wonderful, brilliant teachers that trickle down to these kids, so that’s what we’re seeing today. We’re seeing happy kids that want to be involved that want to do great for their community.”

Following a performance from the SFA band, administrators led community members through the school, which brought a time of reminiscence for Waller, whose first teaching job out of college was at SFA. Waller was among other district leaders, community leaders and business owners who support SFA and the Bryan school district as a whole.

Jamie Hester, a seventh grade ELA teacher, organized Snow Much Fun its first two years and said it's a joy to open the school’s doors to the community.

“This is what it’s kind of started as, and our hope, our eventual goal, is to expand it even more,” Hester said. “We have specific nights and events for our families, so this is kind of a different aspect, but every year we would like to expand.”

Snow Much Fun ended with performances from the SFA choir, cheerleaders and the Bronco Belles dance team, another program that was added to the school this year.